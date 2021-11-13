Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Adult Workshop: Wine and Mead Making for Beginners: 9 a.m.Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road. Have you ever been interested in making your own wine/mead but been stymied on how to start? Learn about the basics of making wine and mead from wine-making hobbyist, Mike Dechter. Mike will go over the basic process for turning fruits, flowers, or even vegetables into wine or mead. The class will focus on basic supplies needed, steps in the wine-making process, and important tips and considerations for making a successful wine/mead. Those who attend will also get the opportunity to taste and discuss homemade wines and meads made from local fruits and berries. Cost: $25/participant or $20 for Willow Bend members. Limited space available - advance registration required.
Coconino Community College Scarves for Scholarships at the Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. San Francisco de Asis, 1600 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. Shop CCC Scarves for Scholarships at the Annual Christmas Bazaar this Saturday. Visit the Coconino Community College Foundation booth for festive holiday gifts at the St. Mary’s/San Francisco de Asis Annual Christmas Bazaar. CCC Scarves for Scholarships is a fundraiser in support of Nursing Student Scholarships at CCC. Why not stay warm and cozy this year while helping to support a good cause all at the same time? This in-person, family-friendly event will feature crafters and venders from Flagstaff and the surrounding area. There will be a lot of home-made gifts, arts and crafts, pre-packaged baked goods and food items for sale. There will also be a raffle with lots of really great prizes. Open to the public - $0.50 per person entrance fee. For more details and to arrange merchandise pick-up dates and times; or if you are interested in donating knitted items, please email the CCC Foundation Office at foundation@coconino.edu, call Senior Administrative Assistant Kris Harris at (928) 226-4348 or visit www.coconino.edu/foundation.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Sunday, Nov. 14
'Mission: Joy' Film Encore: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with SedonaKind to present the encore of the multiple award-winning film “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” on Sunday, Nov. 14 as part of the Sedona Kindness Day celebration. There will be two shows at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The ticket price is a donation of $10 with proceeds to benefit the charity work and projects of SedonaKind. “Mission: Joy” has won acclaim and awards at prestigious film festivals around the world and was the closing night film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. The film — and its powerful message — return to Sedona for this special encore by popular demand as the fitting observation of Sedona Kindness Day. “Mission: Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are a donation of $10. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.
Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn and practice social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. This week a Cha Cha review and lesson will be taught. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles, couples and students welcome. No partner needed. Cost $5.
