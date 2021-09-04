Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Sept. 4
John Wayne Grit Trail Run Fundraiser: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 191 N. Thorpe Road, 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; (949) 631-8400; $120; Join the fight against cancer by walking or trail running a half-marathon through the peaks and forests in Flagstaff, Ariz., to raise money for research, education and more. Gifts for all participants; https://go.evvnt.com/867453-0.
'Dialogues of Strings' Concert: 4-6 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Red Rocks Music Festival is proud to partner with the Sedona International Film Festival to present a special concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. The concert, "Dialogues of Strings," will include selections by Beethoven, Schubert, Bartok and Mozart. Featured artists and musicians are: • David Ehrlich, violin, Fine Arts Outreach Fellow, Virginia Tech; Carmit Zori, violin, Founder/Director, Brooklyn Chamber Music Society; Christopher Mckay, viola, The Phoenix Symphony; Jan Simiz, cello, The Phoenix Symphony. The program will include selections from Serenade for Strings by Beethoven; String Trio in B-flat major by Schubert; Duets for Two Violins by Bartok; and Divertimento for Strings in D major by Mozart. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Who You Think I Am' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed drama "Who You Think I Am" showing Sept. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche balances cunning and vulnerability in this romantic cyber-drama turned psychological thriller from writer-director Safy Nebbou. Ghosted by her hunky twenty-something lover, Claire (Binoche), a middle-aged professor and single mom, creates a fake Facebook profile to do a little undetected online snooping. But when her 24-year-old avatar "Clara" is friended by her ex's equally attractive roommate (François Civil), superficial correspondence quickly escalates towards intense intimacy and uncontrollable obsession. Adapted from Camille Laurens' best-selling novel and an official selection of the Berlin International Film Festival, "Who You Think I Am" blends genres and bends reality to dizzying effect." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Sept. 5
