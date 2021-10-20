Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Wednesday Bingo: 5-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910057-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Orfeu Negro: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages; https://go.evvnt.com/892959-0.
Genocide on Trial: The Rule of Law at Work: 7-9 p.m. NAU Liberal Arts Building, Room 120, Flagstaff. The Martin-Springer Institute welcomes Camille Bibles, a US Magistrate Judge and former Senior Trial Attorney in the prosecution of Ratko Mladic, a colonel-general who in 2017 was convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal of the former Yugoslavia.This event is free and open to the public. Melissa Cohen, Melissa.Cohen@nau.edu.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Committee Meeting: 5 p.m. On Zoom. The new Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is nearing completion! The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Meeting will be held on zoom.us, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If you can't participate on zoom.us, please call in by phone if you are concerned about the future of our community. Make sure your voice is heard on the Area Plan which will guide development and zoning decisions for the next 20 years! More information, including the current draft plan, can be found at coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan. Below the agenda on that webpage, it says “Click here” to view the draft Vision, Goals, and Policies document. Please read policies carefully! To make comments on the plan, e-mail Melissa Shaw, Long Range Planner, Coconino County at mshaw@coconino.az.gov. Oct. 21st Meeting dial-in instructions: Go to www.zoom.us; Meeting ID: 863 8875 3525; Passcode: 422055; To dial in by phone: 1 669 900 6833.
Burgers 4 the Troops: 12-5 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come enjoy a delicious afternoon burger! Proceeds supports CARE packages to troops overseas; https://go.evvnt.com/910062-0.
The Great Survival Debate: 6-8 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Free; Join us as professors from across campus argue why their field would be most helpful in rebuilding a post-apocalyptic world!; https://go.evvnt.com/904471-0.
Before Roe: Abortion in the Mexico-U.S. Borderlands: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join us for an examination of how abortion policy in two countries was shaped by activism in the 1960s and ‘70s; https://go.evvnt.com/904472-0.
Zack McGinn: 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Singer/Songwriter Zack McGinn is no stranger to the stage. Fronting a touring band for over a decade, he has seen his fair share of dive bars and dance halls. Giving up life on the road — McGinn traded those dive bars in for a horseback sunset and long days in the West Texas heat, running and operating a ranch with his family. This lifestyle isn't for the faint of heart, but in true cowboy fashion Zack wouldn't have it any other way. Living these two vastly different lifestyles has shaped McGinn into the songwriter he is today - painting pictures of life out in deep West Texas and reminiscing about life on the road -while integrating the grit that only a man who has lived the stories can do. McGinn brings those stories to life every time he steps on the stage. He is currently recording his debut solo album, set to release in late 2021. ; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102796638?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
