Sunday, June 20
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782531-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, June 21
Adventures in Mental Health: 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.; 405 N. Beaver St., 405 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-286-7229; $500; An outdoor program for adolescents ages (13-17), focusing on mood and body regulation through use of relaxation and mindfulness skills while experiencing the benefits of nature and the great outdoors!; https://go.evvnt.com/792251-0.
Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp - Week 2: Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Monday - Friday 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, Fort Tuthill County Park, Ages 8-13. Theme week: Adventure Seekers Examples of Activities: Archery, Flagstaff Extreme, rock climbing, mountain biking, laser tag, and more! Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for the Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp! There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . Program Age Category Youth & Teen Location Fort Tuthill County Park at Fort Tuthill County Park.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733102849.
Rocky Railway VBS: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; First Southern Baptist Church, 951 N. Switzer Canyon Drive, Flagstaff; 609-858-4720; Climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School! FREE -- Bible Stories, Games, Snacks, Crafts, and Music!; https://go.evvnt.com/783203-0.
Tuesday, June 22
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
