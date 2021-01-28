Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 12-2 p.m. JW Powell/Lone Tree. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Meet at JW Powell/Lonetree at 12:00 pm and then around 1:00 pm we will venture to Peakview Pullout, off HWY 180, just before Snowbowl Rd. Both locations are popular sledding spots and tend to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov.
"I'll Take Credit for That": A Mary Colter Presentation: 6-7 p.m.; 928-774-6272; Free; Some people believe that celebrated architect and designer Mary Jane Colter was a fraud. Grand Canyon Guide Haley Johnson will present both sides of the controversy and then you will decide; https://go.evvnt.com/724053-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Jan. 29
Virtual Tu B'Shevat Seder: 6-8 p.m. Join Us for A Virtual Celebration of Tu B'Shevat & Kabbalat Shabbat on Friday January 29 at 6 p.m., Rabbi Bonnie Koppell will conduct a brief Kabbalat Shabbat service featuring a seder/celebration of Tu B'Shevat (new Year of the Trees). With the current threats to the well-being of our planet, this holiday has never been more timely! Join us for a joyous celebration of the Jewish tradition's commitment to a covenant relationship with the earth. Congregation Lev Shalom's service will start at 6 p.m. Do join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84416981415?pwd=SWlRQ3FLaTluMC9mRVB6TCtzV05YUT09Meeting ID: 844 1698 1415Passcode: 174816.
"Rams" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new comedy/drama "Rams" showing Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Rams" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sam Neill, Michael Caton and Miranda Richardson. Brothers Colin and Les have been fighting for decades. Both are award-winning sheep farmers but when disaster strikes and disease threatens their flocks, will they be able to work together to save their sheep, their legacy, and their community? Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Silent Revolution" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the multiple award-winning film "The Silent Revolution" showing Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Silent Revolution" was among the highest-rated films by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the honor of Audience Choice Best International Film. "The Silent Revolution" is a gripping and true story set in 1956 in East Germany. A group of students saw their life changed forever by a harmless human act of solidarity during the early stage of the Cold War, where freedom of thinking and integrity could make anyone an enemy of the state — or an ordinary hero. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
