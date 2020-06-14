× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday, June 14

Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.

"Resistance" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Suite A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the critically acclaimed new film "Resistance" — starring Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris — showing June 12-18. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is re-opening following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity with the approval of Gov. Doug Ducey and his staff. "Resistance" traces how a revolutionary, selfless act of courage forever changed countless lives — and how a group of unsung heroes risked everything to rise above hatred and oppression. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call (928) 282-1177. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.