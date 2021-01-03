Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Jan. 3
How to Understand the Mind: 10-11 a.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. This class is available to watch for 48 hours. This series offers a deep insight into our mind and shows how an understanding of its nature and functions can be used practically in everyday experience to improve our lives. Learn how to develop and maintain a light, positive mind.Learn how to recognize and abandon states of mind that harm us and to replace them with peaceful and beneficial ones. Registration $5. Free for Membershttps://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Jan. 4
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 1-3 p.m.; The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, 419 N. Mogollon, Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Join us in a winter snow play clean up event!; https://go.evvnt.com/723703-0.
Songs to Begin the New Year: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; (928) 421-1162; Free; Flagstaff Threshold Choir Virtual Community Sing; https://go.evvnt.com/722877-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch! 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636421-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642821-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch! 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636421-0.
"Keeping Mum" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational British comedy "Keeping Mum" — in honor of the film's 15th anniversary; on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Keeping Mum" was a major audience hit and critical sensation when it premiered in the Sedona International Film Festival's cinema series in 2006. The film stars Dame Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and the late Patrick Swayze. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.