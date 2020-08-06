Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/J3dSPLB1sDs, Flagstaff. Interactive StargazingJoin Lowell Observatory educators on August 6th at 8:30 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on the Lowell YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/J3dSPLB1sDs.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Local Response to COVID-19: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. This week, spend an evening with City of Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans as she presents "Local Response to COVID-19." Q&A to follow. Free and open to the public. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Virtual Postpartum Meeting Group: 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Join on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Friday, Aug. 7
Sinom, The People with Lomayumtewa Ishii: 1-5 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. "Lomawusiuma" was born in 1989 on the Hopi Reservation. He is of the Rabbit Tobacco Clan and is from the village of Sichomovi, First Mesa. He attended schools in Flagstaff and this is where he currently resides. "Loma" has always been interested in art and has been producing numerous paintings and drawings since he was a youth. His work is a reflection of his understandings of Hopi teachings, environments and communities, and how Hopi pasts have a direct link to our multi-faceted worlds of today.The exhibition name, Sinom, can be described as the word for People, in the Hopi tribal language. The works are inspired by the artist's Hopi heritage, sharing his culture through the arts. This influence is strong, universal and promotes everlasting hope, unity and peaceful co-existence of all people. Each piece of work is unique, the use of lines and symmetrical symbolism are fine-tuned, colorful, flowing and is a base for creating one more nurturing everlasting imaginative dance for the audience. Artwork can be viewed in person at the gallery and online at www.theheartbox.space.
FREE Zoom Nursing Info Session via Coconino Community College: 2-3 p.m. Would you, or someone you know like to become a nurse? Do you have questions, or would like information about nursing programs at Coconino Community College? To get started, or for more details please contact CCC Academic & Career Advisor Carolyn Christianer at Carolyn.Christianer@Coconino.Edu, call (928) 226-4393 or visit www.coconino.edu.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Zoom. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library's Facebook page for more info on how to participate.
