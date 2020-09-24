Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Sep. 25
Puttin' in the Pines: Continental Country Club, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 526-7944. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $125. The Hozhoni Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual “Puttin’ in the Pines” Golf Tournament this September to support adults with intellectual disabilities.
Under The Stars At The Orpheum Theater Featuring Sap Dabblers: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. Early show at 7-8:15 p.m., late show 9:15 p.m. Tickets $40-$80. Enjoy live music under the beautiful Flagstaff skies with local band the Sap Dabblers.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual session. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. More information on the library Facebook page.
Saturday, Sep. 26
Career Event for NAU Students & 2020 Graduates: Knoles Drive. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais, Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for Coconino Community College Students & 2020 Graduates: Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy ones.
Women's Share Healing Circle: Zoom Online, Flagstaff. 10-11:30 a.m., Free. We all experience challenges on our journey of life. Come connect and share with other women so you can feel supported, seen, and heard.
County Sustainable Building Tour - Superpowers of Sustainable Building Scavenger Hunt: 928-679-8873. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The County Sustainable Building Program is hosting our annual Sustainable Building Tour in partnership with the Flagstaff Festival of Science.
An Intro to Continuing Education & Career Prep: 928-523-1803. 11 a.m.-noon, Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) presents a workshop on continuing education and career preparation.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
