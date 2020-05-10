Sunday, May 10

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at its website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces more than 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.