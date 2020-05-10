Sunday, May 10
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at its website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces more than 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Monday, May 11
Free Live Webinar: Reach Customers Online with Google: Noon-1 p.m. Join the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library for a live "Grow with Google" webinar hosted by Dave Delaney. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads. In this live webinar, Dave Delaney will discuss best practices for: improving your website's visibility in Google's organic search results, on all devices; creating a free Google My Business listing; advertising your business on Google. Please follow this link to register (the priority deadline for registration was May 5): https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1111249320493565452. For questions, email: flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Tuesday, May 12
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!