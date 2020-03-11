Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out. Multi-faceted, safe and fun, we draw from over 100 sensory motor movements and cognitive and spatial awareness tasks. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. 928-863-0595.

Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m. Flag Brew, 16 W Rt 66. Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community. In town for the evening, come on by and play with us. Check out our website for information, JamLists and tunes. www.flagukejam.weebly.com. Email us with questions or to get on the email distribution list at: flagukejam@gmail.com.