Wednesday, March 11
CCC Fire Science & Paramedic Information Session: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus Boardroom #200, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Do you want to save lives? Join us to learn more about the Fire Science and Paramedic programs at Coconino Community College. This is a free event, and open to the public. For more details contact CCC Academic & Career Advisor, Carolyn Christianer, at Carolyn.Christianer@coconino.edu.
Interference Series Presents: Ken Ueno Composer/Improvisor: 7-9 p.m. KickStand Kafe, 719 N. Humphreys St. A recipient of the Rome Prize and the Berlin Prize, Ken Ueno, is a composer/vocalist/sound artist who is currently a Professor at UC Berkeley, where he holds the Jerry and Evelyn Hemmings Chambers Distinguished Professor Chair in Music. $5-$10. https://www.interferenceseries.org.
Baby and me yoga: 9-10 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Yoga for you and your baby with Katy. Gentle yoga for you and your baby, no previous yoga experience necessary. $12 drop-in or $50 for class package. Every Wednesday. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Stretch and Laugh Chair Yoga is a gentle, safe way to stretch and breathe for those with mobility, injury, surgical issues or those who can't do traditional yoga. Come check it out, have fun and get stretching. Every Wednesday and Thursday! Melinda deboer-ayrey, melinda@deboeraayrey.com, 928-699-0558.$4.
Williams Archaeology Month Lecture Series: 6-7 p.m. Sultana Theatre, 301 West Historic Route 66, Williams. Author and historian Barbara Jaquay will present a talk about "Sheep Ranchers in the Williams Area." www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd703594.pdf.
Guitar Class for Fun: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15.
Single Retirees: 5 p.m. 5-7 pm. Interested in meeting new single and retired people for conversation, food and drink? We meet every Wednesday. Message Mike for location info 928-380-0688.
Route 66 Car Club: 7 p.m. Sizzler, 3540 E Route 66. Attention car enthusiasts. Come join Route 66 Car Club and meet a great bunch of men and women who are passionate about cars. On the second Wednesday of each month starting at 7 p... sharp. Anyone interested in learning more about our club is encouraged to attend. 928-699-5804. http://route66carclub.com/.
Ballroom Dance Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. The PEAKS Activity Room, 3150 N Winding Brook Rd. Each month starts a different dance which will build through the month. Beginners who miss the first Wednesday, please call or email. No partner needed. Two Left Feet? No Problem! More info: 928-853-6284, garmillam@gmail.com. $2 donation to USA Dance.
Wednesday Lenten Services at the Crossroads: 6-8 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church, 3430 North 4th St. During this Lenten season, every Wednesday Beginning March 4 through April 1 we will have an Lenten Supper at 6 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m.. 526-9578. http://peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St. Do something positive about climate change. Join the Flagstaff Citizens Climate lobby group to learn how carbon fee and dividend works and how we can make it happen. If you haven't come to a meeting before, join us at 6 p.m. for an informal conversation and orientation. Swww.facebook.com/cclflag.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out. Multi-faceted, safe and fun, we draw from over 100 sensory motor movements and cognitive and spatial awareness tasks. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. 928-863-0595.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m. Flag Brew, 16 W Rt 66. Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community. In town for the evening, come on by and play with us. Check out our website for information, JamLists and tunes. www.flagukejam.weebly.com. Email us with questions or to get on the email distribution list at: flagukejam@gmail.com.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Dr. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. 928-606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.
Thursday, March 12
NAU Ceramics Soup Bowl Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Drury Inn and Suites, 300 South Milton Rd. $15 buys a handmade bowl and homemade soup. Proceeds are used for student travel to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) 928-523-2398.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library, 3000 North Fourth St. Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday Night Book Club: 6-7 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Join the Flagstaff Public Library on the second Thursday of every month to discuss a new book. In March, we are discussing "The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Pick up a copy of this month's book at the Downtown Library Information Desk. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. · Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you. We share information on treatments, medications, fears, and triumphs. Held in Cancer Resource Room, Cancer Center of Northern Az,1200 N Beaver St.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m. Flagstaff City Hall Chambers, 211 W. Aspen Ave. The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers. The public is invited and encouraged to attend! Pedestrian issues currently under consideration include. www.flagstaff.az.gov/1824/Pedestrian-Advisory-Committee.
Free Income Tax Preparation: 4-7 p.m. College America , 399 South Malpais Ln, 2nd Floor. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax preparation for all ages and income levels. AARP membership is not required. Volunteer Tax Counselors are IRS-certified at the advanced level Call (928)919-9277 or on line at www.taxaideflagtaff.setmore.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
Guitar Class for Fun: 4-5 p.m. Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fun and relaxed hour-long class, multiple styles, beginners and beyond. Ages 13+. Songs chosen from students' requests. $30/5 class, $5 materials. Ongoing, can join anytime, but limited to nine students so registration is required. 928-221-0418.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S Paseo del Flag. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. No previous experience is neededwww.capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Writers Who Lunch at EFCL: 12-1:30 p.m. East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff. Bring a lunch and meet up to write and talk about writing at the East Flagstaff Community Library. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Story Card Class: 1-2:30 p.m. Joe C. Montoya Center, 245 N. Thorpe Rd. Char Tarashanti invites you to tell your story by creating simple collages that depict your life at various stages. She provides prompts for a brief paragraph which adds meaning to the collage card. It's easy, fun, and a great way to leave a legacy of your life. Tell about family, friends, travel, and work--everything about you. Donations are appreciated to cover the cost of all materials provided. 507-990-3888.
NAU Civic Service Institute's Winslow Coffee Talk: 1-2:30 p.m. Active Adult Community Center, 212 E Second St., Winslow. The NAU Civic Service Institute's Monthly Senior Corps Winslow Coffee Talk welcomes community members 55 years and older to connect and share how they give back to their neighbors in the Winslow Community. The Senior Corps Volunteers provide service to non-profit organizations, are friendly visitors for seniors who need companionship, and help teachers in the classroom. Guests are welcome to join our meeting. 928-523-2182. https://in.nau.edu/civic-service-institute/.
NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Choral Public Lecture Recital by Steven Schaefer: 8-9:30 p.m. Kitt Recital Hall, 1115 S Knoles Dr. NAU School of Music Student Artist Series presents a Choral Public Lecture Recital by Steven Schaefer School of Music, music@nau.edu, events.nau.edu/event/steven-schaefer-choral-public-lecture-recital/.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m. Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Dr. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition and NAMI Family Support Group for any adult with a friend or loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Join us and gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. (928) 606-6448. http://namiflagstaff.org.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life, with so many changes unfolding. Come share experiences with others who know what you are going through. Mindful meditation, sharing and a short weekly activity. Free and open to the public. www.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Korean Karate Class: 6:30-8 p.m. DeMiguel Elementary School, 3500 S Gillenwater Dr. NAMA School of Chung Do Kwan offers Korean Karate classes. Adults and children 8 and over are welcome to participate at no charge for the first month. Needs based grants are available for students under 18. More information at namachungdokwan.weebly.com or call Brad at 928-266-5320.
Coconino Master Gardener Association Meeting: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church-Benson Hall, 1601 N San Francisco Street, Flagstaff. Please join the Coconino Master Gardener Association in brainstorming educational programming for the rest of the year, and learn about a new online Master Gardener Program. http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com.
Saint Paddy's Social: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Collins Irish Pub, 2E Route 66, Flagstaff. The Military Officers Association of America-Grand Canyon Chapter (MOAA-GCC) will be having a membership Pre-St Paddy's Day social. All MOAA members are invited to attend in addition to any current, former or retired officers of the US uniformed services who are not yet MOAA-GCC members but are interested in becoming a member of our great chapter. tucnav@gmail.com, 520-404-5705.
World Premier of Protecting the Rio to Colorado River: Flagstaff N AZ Group - Sierra Club: 6-7:30 p.m. JCM Community Center Thrope Park. Video Premier and discussion of - Protecting the Rio to Colorado RiverThis video describes our storm water project about protecting the Rio deFlag. In collaboration with City of Flagstaff Water Services and Sustainability Staff. Also general discussion of current projects and volunteer sign-ups. www.sierraclub.org/arizona.
Drop In to Mindfulness Meditation: 6:30-8:15 p.m. Flagstaff Federated Community Church, Room 24, Upstairs, 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-814-9851. https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Drop%20In%20to%20Mindfulness%2C%20Flagstaff.