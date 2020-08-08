Saturday, Aug. 8

Deep Writing, Thinking and Reading: 10-11 a.m. Zoom videoconference. Join local authors, Jenn Guyer and Lisa Hardy, for a deep dive into why we write and how we can connect more deeply with the world around us through writing, reading, and thinking deeply. Go to write.flaglibraryfun.org for the Zoom link and details on our other writing programs. https://sites.google.com/view/flaglib-summer-reading-2020/home/events/flaglib-writing/writing-reading-and-thinking-deeply?authuser=0.

An Alter-Native History of America: 5-9 p.m. Online/Virtual. In commemoration of the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, Cloud Mtn Arts and the Orpheum Theater present "An Alter-Native History of America". The 'Edu-tainment' (part education, part entertainment) event is an overview of American History from an Indigenous perspective. Featuring the music of Ed Kabotie and Tha 'Yoties, artwork from the Kabotie family, and Earthtones photography, "An Alter-Native History of America" will directly address elements of systemic racism faced by Native Americans with a particular emphasis on the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau. An explanation of the work of the Hopi Foundation and encouragements for viewers to give to the foundation's Emergency Assistance Fund will be woven into the presentation. Featured Art pieces will be raffled off at the conclusion of the event for those who donate to the Fund during the live show. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/an-alter-native-history-of-america-113925147182/.