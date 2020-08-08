Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Deep Writing, Thinking and Reading: 10-11 a.m. Zoom videoconference. Join local authors, Jenn Guyer and Lisa Hardy, for a deep dive into why we write and how we can connect more deeply with the world around us through writing, reading, and thinking deeply. Go to write.flaglibraryfun.org for the Zoom link and details on our other writing programs. https://sites.google.com/view/flaglib-summer-reading-2020/home/events/flaglib-writing/writing-reading-and-thinking-deeply?authuser=0.
An Alter-Native History of America: 5-9 p.m. Online/Virtual. In commemoration of the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, Cloud Mtn Arts and the Orpheum Theater present "An Alter-Native History of America". The 'Edu-tainment' (part education, part entertainment) event is an overview of American History from an Indigenous perspective. Featuring the music of Ed Kabotie and Tha 'Yoties, artwork from the Kabotie family, and Earthtones photography, "An Alter-Native History of America" will directly address elements of systemic racism faced by Native Americans with a particular emphasis on the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau. An explanation of the work of the Hopi Foundation and encouragements for viewers to give to the foundation's Emergency Assistance Fund will be woven into the presentation. Featured Art pieces will be raffled off at the conclusion of the event for those who donate to the Fund during the live show. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/an-alter-native-history-of-america-113925147182/.
Virtual Prenatal Yoga: Prenatal Yoga with Mallory. Relaxation, meditation and gentle yoga for your prenatal body. 10$ drop in fee. Every Saturday. Join on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/211933351
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907) 957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" Featuring the movie Cars: Babbitt Ford Lincoln, 11 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 6:30-10 p.m., Free. Each summer the FDBA presents Movies on the Square, a FREE family-friendly evening on Heritage Square – Flagstaff’s downtown living room. Movies on the Square "Drive-in Style" is every Saturday. There are limited parking spaces available, so make sure to secure your spot ahead of time. For those who reserve a spot, the parking lot will open at 7pm, and the movie will begin at sunset (around 8 p.m.). Boxed dinners and movie treats will also be available for purchase! Visit https://downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square for more.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Sunday, Aug. 9
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!