Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 30
"Top End Wedding" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the light-hearted, feel-good romantic comedy "Top End Wedding" showing Oct. 30-Nov. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Engaged and in love, Lauren and Ned have just ten days to find Lauren's mother who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory, reunite her parents and pull off their dream "Top End Wedding." As the couple travel through the wild beauty of Australia's Northern Territory landscapes they meet unforgettable characters, find fulfilment and Lauren learns why her mother had to leave to find home. At the beginning of the Australian romantic comedy "Top End Wedding", affable Ned (Gwilym Lee) proposes to his girlfriend, Lauren (Miranda Tapsell). Lauren, of course, says yes. She also just became a partner at her firm. As such, she is only able to get ten days off from work for the wedding. That's correct, Ned and Lauren have to plan and have a wedding in ten days. But, Lauren, who is an Aboriginal, wants to have the wedding in her hometown. Ned agrees, but once they get there, they discover that her mom Daffy (Ursula Yovich) has left her dad with just a post-it note explaining that she can't handle it anymore. So now, Lauren and Ned need to plan their wedding while undertaking a road trip to find Daffy … and all in only ten days. The "top end" in "Top End Wedding" refers to the remote Northern Territory of Down Under, where things are done a little differently from what its young townies from bottom-end Adelaide are used to. "Top End Wedding" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1; 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 4. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
"The Donut King" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning, acclaimed documentary "The Donut King" showing Oct. 30-Nov. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Donut King" is the rags-to-riches story of a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in America in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million-dollar empire baking America's favorite pastry, the donut. Weaving together two histories hidden in plain sight, the film is a heartwarming yet three-dimensional portrait of a man who lifted hundreds of his shell-shocked countrymen out of poverty and despair, but was later consumed by his own ambition and zeal. The titular donut king is 77-year-old Ted Ngoy, who has attained mythic status among many Cambodian Americans in Los Angeles and Orange County since his arrival in the U.S. more than four decades ago. By 1979 he was living the American Dream. But, in life, great rise can come with great falls. The sponsor of more than 100 refugee families, Ngoy is almost single-handedly responsible for his compatriots' domination of the mom-and-pop donut shops in Southern California, of which 80 percent were owned by Cambodians by the mid-1990s. It's an improbable achievement, and each biographical detail that we get from Gu's film underscores just how unlikely Ngoy's entire life has been, from his innovation of carnation pink as the donut-box color to his marriage to the daughter of a wealthy and influential family as the son of an impoverished single mother (herself a Chinese migrant to Cambodia). You get the sense that a man with Ngoy's restless enterprise and financial savvy would have been a runaway success at any place and time. But it was late 20th-century America that placed him in a unique position to help so many people — and then to ruin himself in spectacular fashion. "The Donut King" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 2 and 4. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Survivor 2020 Drive In Movie: 4:30-7:30 p.m. All That Dance, Inc., 5200 E Cortland Blvd A9, Flagstaff. Drive In Movie Viewing of our show, Survivor Rhonda Harris, allthatdance@qwestoffice.net, (928) 714-9300.$30 per car in advance/$35 the night of the event. http://www.allthatdancesite.com.
A Very Grateful Halloween Webcast with Legions of Fools: 8 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Tune in for a spooky night of Grateful Dead music with Flagship of Fools and Mario from Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson! Dress up in your best costume and enjoy a Halloween performance from the comfort of your own home! This show is a fundraiser for The Orpheum Theater and #SaveOurStages: At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep YOUR local, independent music venue alive during these challenging times. You can make a donation on the night of the show or right now. To help sustain The Orpheum now, make a donation at any one of the following: GoFundMe: gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and venmo.com/orpheumflagstaff PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaff The Orpheum Theater has been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/october-a-very-grateful-halloween-webcast-with-legions-of-fools-124727614653/.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555743204.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633839-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691124-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915257440.
Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m. Mark A Moore Post 3 American Legion Auxiliary, 204 West Birch, Flagstaff. Join us for Friday Fish Fry! Dinners include coleslaw and french fries with chicken strips and shrimp available. Occasional live music. Take out orders accepted. Mary McMillen, r.mcmillen@hotmail.com, 928-600-3338. http://flagstaffal3.wixsite.com.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Bingo: 12-3 p.m. Mark A Moore Post 3 American Legion Auxiliary, 204 West Birch, Flagstaff. Come spend some time with us at the American Legion Post 3 to play of America's favorite games and win cash prizes. Mary McMillen, r.mcmillen@hotmail.com, 928-600-3338. http://flagstaffal3.wixsite.com.
A Very Grateful Halloween Webcast with Legions of Fools: 8 p.m. Orpheum Presents. Tune in for a spooky night of Grateful Dead music with Flagship of Fools and Mario from Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson! Dress up in your best costume and enjoy a Halloween performance from the comfort of your own home! Flagstaff's Flagship of Fools has been dazzling audiences for over 11 years. Their high energy tributes to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead have made the Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash and Grateful Festival infamous! As a special Halloween treat, Mario Saravia from Tucson will be joining the Fools on lead guitar. Some of you have seen Mario with his amazing band's, Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson. When Mario and Flagship of Fools combine forces, it has always been magical. We know this Halloween will be a musical milestone for all involved. The Legion of Fools will tackle the fabled repertoire of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, creating multiple special sets, one of all Jerry Garcia Band, one of all Grateful Dead and one Halloween surprise. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580.$10.00 - $20.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/a-very-grateful-halloween-webcast-with-legions-of-fools-123739390849/.
Make a Difference Day: 8 a.m.-noon; NACET, 2225 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; We invite you to join us for an outdoor, socially distanced, masked Make A Difference Day on McMillian Mesa; https://go.evvnt.com/699193-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638657-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555745210.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 2-7:15 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691125-0.
Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; A Halloween trick or treat event;
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639482-0.
Halloween Spooktacular: 6-9 p.m.; Flagstaff Unified School District, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; Free; "The Halloween Spooktacular is for all ages! There is safe, indoor trick or treating, face painting, games, a costume contest, and a haunted house!; https://go.evvnt.com/636304-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915259446.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!