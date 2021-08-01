Monday, Aug. 2

'Into the Light' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Into the Light" on Monday, Aug. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. An expansion of the festival's Art on Screen series, "Into the Light" offers a visually stunning cinematic experience from the streets and buildings of Old Montreal. Every night the 300-year-old walls of Old Montreal come alive, illuminated canvases using the city as a backdrop. Real historical characters emerge from the darkness into the light, compelling us to engage with them, and experience their impact on Canadian history. The Cité Mémoire projections are the largest permanent installation in the world. Like Virtual Reality without the glasses, these cinematic stories emerge from the walls, trees, and cobblestones of Old Montreal, transmitted by multiple 30k laser projectors, hidden in the roofs and walls of the buildings. Creative directors Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon have earned international reputations for 3 decades, pushing the boundaries of art and technology as they find new ways to immerse audiences in urban, multimedia, experiences. "Into the Light" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.