Sunday, Aug. 1
Viking It Yourself - Traditional Cord Making Class: 6-8 p.m.; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Learn a traditional Norse craft while drinking mead at the Mead Hall.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Aug. 2
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733114885.
'Into the Light' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Into the Light" on Monday, Aug. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. An expansion of the festival's Art on Screen series, "Into the Light" offers a visually stunning cinematic experience from the streets and buildings of Old Montreal. Every night the 300-year-old walls of Old Montreal come alive, illuminated canvases using the city as a backdrop. Real historical characters emerge from the darkness into the light, compelling us to engage with them, and experience their impact on Canadian history. The Cité Mémoire projections are the largest permanent installation in the world. Like Virtual Reality without the glasses, these cinematic stories emerge from the walls, trees, and cobblestones of Old Montreal, transmitted by multiple 30k laser projectors, hidden in the roofs and walls of the buildings. Creative directors Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon have earned international reputations for 3 decades, pushing the boundaries of art and technology as they find new ways to immerse audiences in urban, multimedia, experiences. "Into the Light" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795178-0.
Book Release Party with Ash Davidson and Bright Side Bookshop:
5:30-7 p.m.; , Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; 928-440-5041; Save the Date! Join us in celebrating the release of Damnation Spring on Tuesday, August 3 from 5:30 - 7 pm. Ash Davidson is a Flagstaff local and Damnation Spring is her debut novel; https://go.evvnt.com/823047-0.
Interactive Stargazing: 9:30-10:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/VVTNfEJPLVA, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing | August 3, 2021Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) at 9:30 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via the YouTube and Facebook chat functions.It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/VVTNfEJPLVA.
