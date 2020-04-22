Wednesday, April 22

Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the 3 types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life. $10. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page .

Streaming | Earth Day: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Celebrate Earth Day with Lowell Observatory. Live talks from Lowell astronomers and educators will look at Earth from a solar system perspective and our common bond as Earthlings, reflecting the view of Voyager 1 in its iconic Pale Blue Dot image. We'll also discuss the elusive search for Earth-like planets orbiting other stars. The live stream will wrap up with a look at how cities like Flagstaff are lessening light pollution as an element of environmental awareness and the steps you can take to preserve the Earth's dark skies wherever you live.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/mvE3QJpVxLk.