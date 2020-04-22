Wednesday, April 22
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. With Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the 3 types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life. $10. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Streaming | Earth Day: 6-7 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Celebrate Earth Day with Lowell Observatory. Live talks from Lowell astronomers and educators will look at Earth from a solar system perspective and our common bond as Earthlings, reflecting the view of Voyager 1 in its iconic Pale Blue Dot image. We'll also discuss the elusive search for Earth-like planets orbiting other stars. The live stream will wrap up with a look at how cities like Flagstaff are lessening light pollution as an element of environmental awareness and the steps you can take to preserve the Earth's dark skies wherever you live.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/mvE3QJpVxLk.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research, and scholarly work. All are welcome — NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
Stand Tall Don't Fall Virtual Format: 2-3 p.m. Zoom videoconferencing. Call 853-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. Christina@highpointaz.com. 863-0595.$7/class. https://www.highpointaz.com/.
Thursday, April 23
Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our facebook, twitter and instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | IDA/Dark Skies: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This episode celebrates International Dark Sky Week (https://idsw.darksky.org) and looks at the importance of preserving dark skies in our communities. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with International Dark-Sky Association Director Ruskin Hartley, who will talk about what we can do to protect the environmental treasure of our dark skies. https://youtu.be/UP9fQ0EhybU.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: 12-12 a.m. Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research, and scholarly work. All are welcome — NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
