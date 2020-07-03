Saturday, July 4

Coconino Community College "Virtual" Fourth of July Parade: 10-11 a.m. www.youtube.com/CCCTV123, "Virtual" Online. Coconino Community College will be hosting a "virtual" Fourth of July Parade this year, featuring shoebox floats! That's right! Dress up any kind of shoebox with your organization's Fourth of July spirit and get it into the parade. The event is FREE and available to everybody throughout Coconino County (scholarship donations are always welcome). The entries will be lined up and filmed in procession — complete with a Grand Marshall. The parade will make its worldwide YouTube debut on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m. for everybody to enjoy at this link: www.youtube.com/CCCTV123. Have questions or need more information? Please call the CCC Office of the President at (928) 226-4217, or (928) 226-4397. https://www.coconino.edu/fourth-july-parade.