Friday, July 3
Family Friday: Space rocks: 2:30 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Some rocks came to Earth from outer space, such as the meteorite in the geology gallery. Learn about these space rocks and how you can find space dust in your own yard, using just a paper cup, a magnet, some string, a hole punch, and a piece of paper at this online/virtual program. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Kristan Hutchison, khutchison@musnaz.org, 928-774-5213. http://www.musnaz.org.
Odd Flower with Katie Vernon: 1-5 p.m. The Heart Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. Suite 1B, Flagstaff. Odd Flower is a collection of paintings by artist and illustrator Katie Vernon of Flagstaff. Her art is heavily influenced by her previous careers as a florist and landscaper. She uses flowers and natural forms as an entry point to work through larger ideas. Online Viewing opens July 2 at 3 p.m. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/july-2020.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Saturday, July 4
Coconino Community College "Virtual" Fourth of July Parade: 10-11 a.m. www.youtube.com/CCCTV123, "Virtual" Online. Coconino Community College will be hosting a "virtual" Fourth of July Parade this year, featuring shoebox floats! That's right! Dress up any kind of shoebox with your organization's Fourth of July spirit and get it into the parade. The event is FREE and available to everybody throughout Coconino County (scholarship donations are always welcome). The entries will be lined up and filmed in procession — complete with a Grand Marshall. The parade will make its worldwide YouTube debut on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m. for everybody to enjoy at this link: www.youtube.com/CCCTV123. Have questions or need more information? Please call the CCC Office of the President at (928) 226-4217, or (928) 226-4397. https://www.coconino.edu/fourth-july-parade.
Streaming | Penumbral Lunar Eclipse | Full Buck Moon 2020: 8-9 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/h9A3vqqKLjo, Flagstaff. Fireworks aren't the only light show on July 4th. Shortly after sunset, the Full Buck Moon (a traditional name for July's Full Moon) will pass through the outermost portion of the Earth's shadow, a subtle event called a penumbral lunar eclipse. Join Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, for a live stream of this penumbral lunar eclipse. info@lowell.edu, 928-774-3358. https://youtu.be/LI0flPMJifk.
