Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555705090.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915219326.
Monday, Oct. 12
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555707096.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639563-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915221332.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch: 8 p.m.- Oct. 13, 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2: 8-9:10 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2 Join Lowell Observatory educators on October 13th at 8:00 pm at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for Week 2 of the Mars opposition! During this guided, interactive, virtual viewing session, we'll showcase some planned celestial objects through our PlaneWave CDK telescope, including Mars at its biggest and brightest! Then, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. At 8:30 pm, researcher Dr. Bill Sheehan and Lowell historian Kevin Schindler will take over to discuss the rich history of Mars observation on Mars Hill. They will discuss our founder Percival Lowell's impassioned search for life on the Red Planet, how this year's opposition mirrors the one that Lowell himself observed in the 1800's, and much more! Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4zmFY211sXfEamwmsJcrYA Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555709102.
Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group Meeting:
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, 3150 N. Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff; 928-526-3115; Monthly Meeting of the Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group; https://go.evvnt.com/639894-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633821-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; 928 525 6112; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915223338.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
