Tuesday, Oct. 13

Streaming | Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2: 8-9:10 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ, Flagstaff. Interactive Stargazing & Mars Opposition Week 2 Join Lowell Observatory educators on October 13th at 8:00 pm at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for Week 2 of the Mars opposition! During this guided, interactive, virtual viewing session, we'll showcase some planned celestial objects through our PlaneWave CDK telescope, including Mars at its biggest and brightest! Then, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. At 8:30 pm, researcher Dr. Bill Sheehan and Lowell historian Kevin Schindler will take over to discuss the rich history of Mars observation on Mars Hill. They will discuss our founder Percival Lowell's impassioned search for life on the Red Planet, how this year's opposition mirrors the one that Lowell himself observed in the 1800's, and much more! Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4zmFY211sXfEamwmsJcrYA Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/O5IYaFvLNOQ.