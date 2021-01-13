Wednesday, Jan. 13

"One Night In Miami .." Flagstaff Film Premiere: 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama "One Night In Miami …" on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Directed by Regina King, "One Night In Miami …" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.