Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
"One Night In Miami .." Flagstaff Film Premiere: 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama "One Night In Miami …" on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Directed by Regina King, "One Night In Miami …" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 by Victim Witness Services online at:azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Meeting: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join our weekly Toastmasters meeting to practice your speaking skills! We're currently meeting online via zoom; https://go.evvnt.com/723806-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Immigration 101: 1-1:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal talk on Immigration by Siovhan Ayala of Ayala Law Office, P.C. This talk will provide an overview of Immigration, DACA and how to help a family member with the immigration process online at: https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Safety Net Coalition in Coconino County: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Panel Discussion by Safety Net Coalition Members on the resources available to Coconino residents. Panel members will include representatives from Catholic Charities, Flagstaff Family Food Center & Food Bank, Coconino County and First Things First at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Pedestrian Advisory Committee: 4:30-6 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 310-402-7949; Free; The Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 pm in the Flagstaff City Hall Council Chambers; https://go.evvnt.com/636075-0.
Preserving the Past: How to Care For Your Family Photographs: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-387-5356; $10; This one-hour workshop will help you identify the different types of photography in your collection and the ways to best care for and preserve those memories; https://go.evvnt.com/723734-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.