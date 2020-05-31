Sunday, May 31
There are no submitted events for this date. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Monday, June 1
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System Online Video Workshop: 8-9 a.m. You can also access the video training at any time that is convenient for you at aziht.com/is. These free experiential online video sessions will show people how you can activate the body's natural healing ability and strengthen your immune system by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change and improvement, and enhances control, over perceptions such as pain, anxiety, habits and stress. For more information about Flagstaff Hypnotherapy, visit http://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/.
Tuesday, June 2
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
