Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, March 11
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 36 | The Solar Neighborhood: 9-10 a.m. Virtual, https://youtu.be/M_e0QPtVwQQ, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 36 | The Solar Neighborhood. Explore the Sun's celestial backyard with Lowell astronomer Brian Skiff. We'll take a look at the nearest stars and their interesting properties; a topic that's been a focus of research at Lowell for many decades.Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each Thursday at 9 am AZ (MST). You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/M_e0QPtVwQQ.
How To Create The Marriage You Want In Less Than 90 Days:6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; Free to $280; This workshop will reveal all the truths about marriage that no one's ever taught us, and how to transform it into one you desire; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-create-the-marriage-you-want-in-less-than-90-days-flagstaff-tickets-142804125985.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, March 12
"The World To Come" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The World To Come" showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The World To Come" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott.In this frontier romance framed by the four seasons and set against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer's wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves powerfully, irrevocably drawn to each other. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Last Right" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere "The Last Right" showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Brian Cox and Colm Meaney join a talented young cast in "The Last Right"; a poignant and heart-warming comedy drama that takes us on the road across Ireland as two brothers and a woman they've only just met come together to fulfill a stranger's last wish. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
