Friday, May 21

'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" showing May 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Academy Award-winner Caroline Link adapted Judith Kerr's bestseller "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit," a true story about parting, family cohesion, and optimism for the screen. The film tells the story of one family's daring escape from the Third Reich. Imagine if your country began to change. Imagine if it became dangerous for some people to live in your country. Imagine if one of those people was your own father. That is the situation Anna faces in 1933 Berlin. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.