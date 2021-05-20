Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, May 20
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO;
Think Bigger Event w/Dustin Runyon: 1-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; Free; Join your fellow Flagstaff real estate community for this powerful, mind expanding event with Dustin Runyon!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-bigger-event-wdustin-runyon-tickets-153056226293.
2021 Road Trip Symposium: Where? Are We There Yet?: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; May 20, Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $250; Where have we been? Where are we going? Where are we now?; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-road-trip-symposium-where-are-we-there-yet-tickets-98503317073.
Friday, May 21
Family Friday: How a museum works: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; This Friday we celebrate International Museum Day by taking a tour into the Easton Collection Center to learn how objects and art are preserved; https://go.evvnt.com/735179-0.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff, 123 Main St.; $24; Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-154758245077.
'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" showing May 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Academy Award-winner Caroline Link adapted Judith Kerr's bestseller "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit," a true story about parting, family cohesion, and optimism for the screen. The film tells the story of one family's daring escape from the Third Reich. Imagine if your country began to change. Imagine if it became dangerous for some people to live in your country. Imagine if one of those people was your own father. That is the situation Anna faces in 1933 Berlin. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
