Saturday, Aug. 15

The Orpheum Theater presents: A Virtual School of Sound with WinterHaven band: 8 p.m. Online. Welcome back students. Since you've been gone, a lot has changed at the historic Orpheum Theater in the heart of downtown Flagstaff. We have been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. To adapt to the changing times we are in, the theater has gone virtual and is regularly hosting online events, concerts, and shows. The Orpheum Theater presents: A Virtual School of Sound is the first of many live streams dedicated to the music you all love. WinterHaven is a pop-punk band from Flagstaff, Arizona. Founded in October of 2018, they have been regularly playing shows in Arizona, winning a local Battle of The Bands, as well as playing and scheduling a few shows in Southern California. Their first full length album "Apparition" was released in February. Made up of Jack Hernandez, Brendo Goepfrich, Colton Henderson and Nick Schira, their music is influenced heavily by Blink-182, Pierce The Veil and The Offspring, as well as artists like Paramore, Infant Sorrow. They will be joined by Promise To Myself, an alternative pop/rock band from Phoenix. Tickets are $5 -$20. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/a-virtual-school-of-sound-featuring--115135242610/.