Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Saturday, Aug. 15
The Orpheum Theater presents: A Virtual School of Sound with WinterHaven band: 8 p.m. Online. Welcome back students. Since you've been gone, a lot has changed at the historic Orpheum Theater in the heart of downtown Flagstaff. We have been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. To adapt to the changing times we are in, the theater has gone virtual and is regularly hosting online events, concerts, and shows. The Orpheum Theater presents: A Virtual School of Sound is the first of many live streams dedicated to the music you all love. WinterHaven is a pop-punk band from Flagstaff, Arizona. Founded in October of 2018, they have been regularly playing shows in Arizona, winning a local Battle of The Bands, as well as playing and scheduling a few shows in Southern California. Their first full length album "Apparition" was released in February. Made up of Jack Hernandez, Brendo Goepfrich, Colton Henderson and Nick Schira, their music is influenced heavily by Blink-182, Pierce The Veil and The Offspring, as well as artists like Paramore, Infant Sorrow. They will be joined by Promise To Myself, an alternative pop/rock band from Phoenix. Tickets are $5 -$20. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/a-virtual-school-of-sound-featuring--115135242610/.
Live Stream: Staying Cool in the Heat A Life Without Anger: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. If we want to be truly happy, we need to free ourselves from the destructive influence of irritation, frustration and anger. By meditating on the methods of patience and compassion taught by Buddha and applying them to our relationships and daily circumstances, we will be able to reduce our anger and consciously respond in ways conducive to harmony, peace of mind and conflict resolution. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/stayingcoolintheheat.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Sunday, Aug. 16
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: Flagstaff High School;, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!