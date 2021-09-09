Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845041-0.
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood (DPTF) Area Plan Committee Meeting: Zoom.us at 5 pm. Public is invited. Dial in 1 669 900 6833; Meeting ID: 862 7594 0078; Passcode: 786533. The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is important because the policies created will guide the Planning and Zoning changes for our area for the next 10 to 20 years. That includes changes in density, residential, commercial and industrial zoning and development as well as transportation, safety, trails and forest services issues and more. Do you want your community to grow and change? If so, how? Do you want to preserve it as it is? Your voice matters. Please join us and share this information with others in the area. Website: www.coconino.az.gov/2215/Doney-Park-Timberline-Fernwood-Area-Plan
Benevolence or Indifference: Survivors Remember the Holocaust in Italy: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, Room 120, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join the Martin Springer Institute for a lecture by one of its post-doctoral fellows, John Barruzza. He examines the Nazi genocide of World War II in the Musolini-led dictatorship;
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Sept. 10
Poetry & Hope with Austin Davis: 5-7 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Poet and activist Austin Davis will read from his latest work, Street Sorrows. Event will also be a donation drive to benefit Sunshine Rescue Mission & Hope Cottage, as well as an open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/871614-0.
An Evening with Ted: The beauty of Sedona and the Colorado Plateau: 4-5:45 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival presents "An Evening with Ted: The beauty of Sedona and the Colorado Plateau and those who call it home" on Friday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona, the Colorado Plateau and Northern/Central Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen .. the beauty of the red rocks as seen from above and through the clouds, volcanoes and mountains, canyons and rivers .. and on the ground his beautiful and unique wildlife photography of those creatures with whom we share this magnificent part of Arizona. Ted has had numerous interests in diverse fields most of them for more than 40 years each and never abandoning any of them. He became a professional photographer when he was 14 years old. Ted has owned and operated numerous businesses, been a professional gem cutter and jewelry designer for 43 years, and a professional pilot (gliders and motorgliders) for 24 years. He is a lawyer, published author, public speaker, mentor and teacher. Tickets are $12. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Language Lessons' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film "Language Lessons" showing Sept. 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The award-winning collaboration between Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass is a heartwarming exploration of long-distance friendship. "Language Lessons" won the SXSW Narrative Spotlight Audience Award and the Provincetown Best Narrative Film Audience Award, among others.When Adam's (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn't know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño, but do you really know someone just because you've experienced a traumatic moment with them?Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, "Language Lessons" is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.