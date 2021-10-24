Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Sunday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910065-0.
Fall Photo Event: 1-5 p.m.; Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co., 1101 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-0649; $100; Support local youth mentoring programs and get your Fall photos!; https://go.evvnt.com/920299-0.
My One And Only: 2-6 p.m.; Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W. Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff; Playing 2pm-5pm. Afternoon show! “Southern-Soul and Curious-Grit” Emotionally-honest lyrics will bid you to wander through hidden scenes in their lives, accompanied by raw vintage guitars and the intimate harmonies that only life-long lovers could discover. With their polar-opposite musical backgrounds, Kassie and Benjamin meld old-school country, singer-songwriter, and alternative folk-rock into a sound that can only be described as “Southern-Soul with a heap of Curious-Grit”. As to sound, the Americana duo is driven by a racing-striped acoustic guitar (with some family history) and a suitcase kick-drum, but the bold vocal harmonies seal the deal. Kassie and Benjamin’s voices intertwine seamlessly, roaring with angst at moments, and creating moments of sweet delicacy at other times. Presented the “Discovery Award” by acclaimed music critic Robert K. Oermann (Nashville’s Music Row Magazine), My One And Only declares performance as their love-share to the world. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102729835?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
<b>VIY Series - Knucklebone Dice Resin Casting with Peppercorn Games;</b>
Drinking Horn Mead Hall: 5-8 p.m., 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Our VIY series continues with the return of Peppercorn Games. You will resin cast the pieces of an ancient game!; https://go.evvnt.com/918879-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Oct. 25
Monday Night Football Dinner: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Enjoy the game with a delicious dinner!; https://go.evvnt.com/910068-0.
Halloweek Take & Make Crafts for Adults: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library: Downtown Branch, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagtstaff. Get ready for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos by grabbing a craft kit and making it at home. Two different kits will be available: Make Your Own Ofrenda and Spiderweb God's Eye.Pick one up at the Reference Desk of the Downtown Public Library October 25th to 29th, while supplies last.To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. Mary Corcoran, libraryprograms@flagstafffpubliclibrary.org, 9286002375. https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8393825.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733138957.
Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher, Enforced: 8 p.m.; Yucca N., 15 N. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff; $15; As the landscape of large gatherings continues to evolve, please note that ticketholders for this event will need to bring the following with them: 1) Proof of COVID vaccination, whether the actual card or a legible photo or 2) a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event Unfortunately, rapid tests are NOT accepted due to their margin of error. We hope to help keep patrons and staff as safe as possible. Thank you for your cooperation; https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketweb.com%2Fevent%2Fexhumed-creeping-death-bewitcher-enforced-yucca-north-tickets%2F11144215.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
'Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood' Film Premiere: 4-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" is the fifth film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different subject each week. Sam Spiegel fled the specter of Nazi Germany in 1933 to become the most enigmatic and controversial film producer in the history of Hollywood, the equal of Selznick, Goldwyn, Zanuck and Mayer. He is the only person to win three Oscars as sole producer on a feature film, for On The Waterfront (1954), The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) and Lawrence of Arabia (1962). He also produced the iconic film The African Queen with Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn (1951). Spiegel was a pioneer of independent filmmaking whose movies stacked up dozens of Academy Awards. He was considered to be a storytelling producer who was passionate about the human spirit overcoming adversity, and chose complex plots that served a charismatic hero struggling against the world. "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
City Council Work Session: 3-9 p.m. Flagstaff City Hall; Council Chambers, 211 W Aspen Avenue , Flagstaff. Flagstaff Council is hearing from Lowell Observatory staff about their expansion in Section 17. This is an area of about 640 acres (1 sq mile) west of the Observatory. In the 1910 legislative the Forest Service would hand-over ownership of this land "for observatory purpose only". Current bill in Congress now does not state "for observatory purpose only." Please write or attend on the 10/29 (in-person or virtual) asking Council to not support but oppose this land donation. Developing this huge piece of land would mean a paved road would be built and City of Flagstaff designated Open Space would loss continuity with other nearby Open Spaces. Joe Shannon, jshannon278@gmail.com.
