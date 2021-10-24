Tuesday, Oct. 26

Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com . for more information and to receive the link for the class.

'Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood' Film Premiere: 4-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" is the fifth film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different subject each week. Sam Spiegel fled the specter of Nazi Germany in 1933 to become the most enigmatic and controversial film producer in the history of Hollywood, the equal of Selznick, Goldwyn, Zanuck and Mayer. He is the only person to win three Oscars as sole producer on a feature film, for On The Waterfront (1954), The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) and Lawrence of Arabia (1962). He also produced the iconic film The African Queen with Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn (1951). Spiegel was a pioneer of independent filmmaking whose movies stacked up dozens of Academy Awards. He was considered to be a storytelling producer who was passionate about the human spirit overcoming adversity, and chose complex plots that served a charismatic hero struggling against the world. "Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.