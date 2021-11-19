Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Friday, Nov. 19

Friday Fish Fry: 5 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. Come and enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Dinner! Shrimp and chicken also available. And for entertainment: Karaoke! Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

'Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of acclaimed new documentary “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” showing Nov. 19-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” is the touching, long-in-the-works film directed by industry masters Robert B. Weide (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Don Argott (The Art of the Steal), tracing the life and career of famed novelist and humorist Kurt Vonnegut, who died in 2007 at age 84. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 19-24. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Saturday, Nov. 20

'See You Then' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance and PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley to present the premiere of “See You Then” on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on November 20th — a day in which we honor and memorialize those who have been murdered because of xenophobia and transphobia. Please join Unify Sedona, PFLAG and the Sedona International Film Festival in honoring our transgender and gender non-conforming siblings. The event will feature a premiere screening of the award-winning feature film “See You Then.” “See You Then” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. followed by the panel discussion. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

