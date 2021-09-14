Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Join the JWalkers: Are you ready for exercise with friendly conversation and a chance to learn more about Flagstaff? Meet at the Adult Center at 8 a.m. every Tuesday to walk with the JWalkers. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. About 3 miles. Everyone welcome, but please no dogs.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Flagstaff Sustainability Leaders Course City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, 419 N. Mogollon St., Flagstaff. (928) 856-4432. Want to lead sustainable action in the Flagstaff community? Get ready to learn, meet, share, and act during the 8-week Flagstaff Sustainability Leaders course. Our training program educates and equips participants to be sustainability leaders and advocates for climate action in the Flagstaff community. Program happens on Thursdays; registration closes Sept. 15.
Wednesday Weed Pull at Picture Canyon: 7-10 a.m., Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. Second-to-last invasive weed pull at Picture Canyon. We meet at the Picture Canyon trail head/parking lot. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and shirts, sunscreen and a sun hat. Bring garden gloves, water and your favorite weed shovel -- or we will supply them. Pulling invasive weeds means more room and nutrients for native plants to thrive!
John Craigie with Special Guest Daniel Rodriguez 7-11 p.m., Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Tickets $18. Greenhouse Productions & Flagstaff Arts Council present John Craigie in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts Sept. 15, 2021.
