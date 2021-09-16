Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/17 4 p.m. at McMillan Mesa, 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.