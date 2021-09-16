Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Clark 125th Anniversary: Join us for a Livestream celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Refractor! Starting at 8 p.m., Lowell Historian Kevin Schindler will discuss the evolution of the Clark Refractor’s tracking system, from an old clock drive to Rube Goldberg-like governor to modern stepper motors. Lowell educators at the Clark Refractor will then share live views of the planet Jupiter, which Percival Lowell and EC Slipher studied more than a century ago. Finally, Lowell Astronomer Dr. Amanda Bosh will join Schindler to discuss this historic research of Saturn and how it compares to her modern-day studies. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=steE_4sWWu0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
'Created Equal' premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure – loved by some, reviled by others – few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845041-0.
Friday, Sept. 17
Flagstaff Festival of Science: The 2021 Flagstaff Festival of Science will explore “Stories in Stone” on September 17-26. Ten days of programs and events, including in-person guided walks, workshops and demonstrations, along with live-streamed virtual talks and lectures, will showcase science innovation and discovery happening right here in our own backyard! 100 community events make this city-wide Festival the biggest ever in our 32-year history! For more information, visit https://www.flagstaffarizona.org/events/festivals/festival-of-science/
Keynote Speaker: Archaeologist Jaime Awe, Ph.D., of Northern Arizona University kicks off the Festival of Science with an inspiring and exciting Keynote Presentation on the grandeur of Maya civilization. “When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments” is generously sponsored by W. L. Gore & Associates. The evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in NAU’s Ardrey Auditorium, will feature Dr. Awe’s lecture as well as a time-honored Festival tradition, the science-themed ballet performed by NAU’s Community Music and Dance Academy.
Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/17 4 p.m. at McMillan Mesa, 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.
Pickin' in the Pines: Pepsi Amphitheater, all day. We are excited to share the news that Coconino County has announced the return to full capacity for outdoor events! Pickin’ in the Pines will happen as planned on September 17-19 with no COVID-19 capacity restrictions; face masks will be optional. We are thrilled about our lineup and cannot wait to bring you another fantastic festival! For more info on scheduling and tickets, visit https://pickininthepines.org/
Live Voltage: Live Voltage is ready to rock Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff September 17! Live Voltage is an international AC/DC tribute show, providing an authentic Live experience that gets crowds on their feet. Live Voltage provides a unique experience emulating Both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras combined in one show. For more information, visit https://orpheumflagstaff.com.
