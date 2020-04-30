× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday, April 30

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch is going Virtual: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends! Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | Powers of 10: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W Mars Hill Rd. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This episode looks at the scale of our universe by zooming our view out through powers of 10.Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 a.m. AZ/PT.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/UMDgCZ0hBng.