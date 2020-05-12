Tuesday, May 12
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Wednesday, May 13
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Virtual Citizens' Climate Lobby: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do something positive about climate change. Join the Flagstaff Citizens Climate lobby group to learn how carbon fee and dividend works and how we can make it happen. If you haven't come to a meeting before, join us at 6 p.m. for an informal conversation and orientation. Until social distancing restrictions are relaxed, we'll meet via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/121275781 or by phone: +1 669 9009 128 Meeting ID: 121 275 781. https://www.facebook.com/cclflag.
Virtual Stand Tall Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. https://www.highpointaz.com/.
