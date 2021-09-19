Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 619-218-7554; Join us for our annual book sale! This is a three-day event. Hours below: Saturday, September 18: 10 am to 5:30 p.m Sunday, September 19: 10 am to 1:30 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/875029-0.
AWWE Presents: Sunset Wildlife and Stargazing!: 1-3 a.m.; Rogers Lake County Natural Area, Woody Mountain Road/Forest Service Road 231, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Come catch a glimpse of elk, coyotes, prairie dogs and hawks as they hunt and forage at sunset. Rogers Lake provides a wide open view of these fascinating animals. Experts will explain how our local wildlife live and prosper here. After dusk, we will turn the spotting scopes to the sky and learn where some of the most visible planets and galaxies are. This free event will be held at the Viewing Platform at Rogers Lake County Natural Area where there is ample parking (https://goo.gl/maps/w54dXzagP8PdUc6j6). Hot cocoa and spotting scopes are provided! Bring warm layers, binoculars, and a fold-up chair. Masks are not required but are encouraged for non-vaccinated individuals. Physical distancing highly encouraged. Event is limited to 30 people; pre-registration is required; all ages are welcome. Learn more about AWWE, the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience, at azwatchwildlife.com (https://www.azwatchwildlife.com/). Contact Jessica Simmons with questions at jsimmons@coconino.az.gov. Equipment is not provided -- participants must bring their own. Masks are not required but are encouraged for non-vaccinated individuals.
Arbour Season: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Canyon Chapel, 1919 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; We are an indie/folk husband and wife duo who draw inspiration from the incredible adventures we experience all across North America in our RV/home. Our unique journey inspires the ambient folk sound that captures the serenity of the Western vistas, the rhythms of the Eastern coastlines, and the brilliance of the national forests. We express our passion for life through music and invite you to travel with us by listening to the intricate instrumentation, layered harmonies and lyrics that tell our stories; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102830057?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
Elden Pueblo Public Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; U.S. 89 & Townsend-Winona Road, US-89 & Townsend-Winona Road, Coconino County; 928-699-5421; Learn about the prehistoric Sinagua people and their lifeways at Elden Pueblo's Public Day. Tours at 10 am, noon and 2 pm, with ethno-botany walks, primitive tools demos, hunting games & excavations; https://go.evvnt.com/884868-0.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Sept. 20
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733128927.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk with JWalkers; 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in September for an easy and interesting around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
CAL/SBS Film Series: Real Women Have Curves: 7-9 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with a screening of the 2002 coming-of-age comedy Real Women Have Curves; https://go.evvnt.com/869552-0.
'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Beginning just before his debut as Frankenstein's creation, "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" compellingly explores the life and legacy of a cinema legend, presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. His films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors, but his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest filmmakers into the 21st Century, among them Guillermo Del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis, all of whom and many more contribute their personal insights and anecdotes. It's often noted that in life Karloff was totally unlike his onscreen persona. Colleagues recall his professionalism, kindness and self-depreciating sense of humor. But, while chronicling his career, "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" also examines the secretive side of Boris, areas he wouldn't discuss even with close friends. "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
