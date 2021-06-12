Elizabeth Pitcairn Concert on the Red Violin: 7-8:30 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Elizabeth Pitcairn performing on the Red Violin live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn has earned a stunning reputation as one of America's most beloved soloists. The artist performs with one of the world's most legendary instruments, the Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius of 1720, said to have inspired the Academy Award winning film "The Red Violin." This special performance at the Sedona International Film Festival will follow the screening of "The Red Violin." The film will show at 4 p.m., followed by a reception in the lobby of the Sedona Performing Arts Center and then Ms. Pitcairn's performance on the red violin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission; $25 for film festival members and students. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.