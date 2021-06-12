Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, June 12
Painting on Silk @ The Arb: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: $60 | Non-Member: $65Learn how to paint on silk fabric with Instructor Debbie Mechigian using a resist technique and acrylic paint to produce an art piece that can be hung alone, quilted, or added to clothing. Bring a photo or design idea that can be sized to no larger than 8"x11". Supplies to create your artwork are included.9 am to noon. Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at TheArb.org. Jamie Paul, jamie.paul@thearb.org. https://thearb.org.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; A monthly outdoor flea and artisan market taking place the 2nd Saturdays June- October 9am-2pm; https://go.evvnt.com/782495-0.
High Country Humane Dog Adoption Event: 1-4 p.m.; Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Find your new furry best friend!; https://go.evvnt.com/799848-0.
Flagstaff Tennis Association FUN-raiser: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Hal Jensen Recreation Center, 2403 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; 610-246-9258; Flagstaff Tennis Association FUN-raiser Tennis Tournament; https://go.evvnt.com/776908-0.
Goal Hiking with Holly White: 9 a.m.-noon; Fatman's Loop Trail, 5098 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; $12; June is here and we are hiking!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goal-hiking-with-holly-white-tickets-149817138093.
Assistance League of Flagstaff Fabulous Jewelry Sale: 10 am-2pm at Cedar Closet Thrift Shop.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 12, Cedar Closet Thrift Shop, 2919 N. W. St., Flagstaff; 928 779-3029; Assistance League of Flagstaff's summer jewelry sale. Proceeds from the sale fund ALF's philanthropic programs that deliver comfort and care to children, families and individuals in Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/798639-0.
Celebrating Larry Lesko: 4-7 p.m.; 1899 Bar and Grill, 307 W. Dupont Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Celebrate the life of Larry Lesko with friends, food, and drink; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-larry-lesko-tickets-149199765515.
Summer Watershed Clean Up Series: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us for a litter clean up series around Flagstaff's watershed! Please bring sturdy shoes, sun protection, and a refillable water bottle. We will supply trash pickers, disposable gloves, and trash bags/buckets. All participants will be entered into a prize drawing at the end of the series.Saturday, June 12th, 10 am. Meet at Bushmaster Park's east entrance, near the ramada. Sunday, June 27th, 1 pm, meet at Arizona Conservation Corps (2500 N Rose St, Flagstaff); Thursday, July 8, 3 pm, meet at the empty lot on Soliere, west of Country Club Drive; Thursday, July 29, 3 pm, meet at the back entrance to the Huntington Walmart (2601 E. Huntington Dr.) https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3261/Community-Stewards-Program.
Elizabeth Pitcairn Concert on the Red Violin: 7-8:30 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Elizabeth Pitcairn performing on the Red Violin live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn has earned a stunning reputation as one of America's most beloved soloists. The artist performs with one of the world's most legendary instruments, the Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius of 1720, said to have inspired the Academy Award winning film "The Red Violin." This special performance at the Sedona International Film Festival will follow the screening of "The Red Violin." The film will show at 4 p.m., followed by a reception in the lobby of the Sedona Performing Arts Center and then Ms. Pitcairn's performance on the red violin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission; $25 for film festival members and students. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.
Sunday, June 13
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782530-0.
High Country Humane Dog Adoption Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Toasted Owl E. Side, 5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Find your new furry best friend!; https://go.evvnt.com/799863-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
