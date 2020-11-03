Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555753234.
November First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Interested in trying some shooting but not sure where to start? This is the class for you; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/november-first-shots-tickets-119957677643.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7:15 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help!; https://go.evvnt.com/700822-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, November 4th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-127030185705.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915267470.
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: 7-10 p.m.; AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff; 928-814-3596; Free; "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting Wednesday, 8 January 2020 7:00 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/635652-0.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Justice 2040 Strategic Planning Forum: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Coconino County Justice 2040 Strategic Planning Forum to better the community of Coconino County; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-2040-strategic-planning-forum-tickets-89303379813.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639012-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639483-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634056-0.
Virtual Grand Canyon Tour with Wayne Ranney: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; $15; Take a Grand Canyon tour with renowned geologist and long-time river runner Wayne Ranney, all without leaving home!; https://go.evvnt.com/701322-0.
The Written World: 6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633646-0.
Diva Nights: Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 6:30-8 p.m.; Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; $50; Diva Night, reinvented!!! Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff for up to 6 people; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diva-nights-private-shopping-at-mountain-sports-flagstaff-tickets-123532808957.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639875-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639570-0.
Clue by Jonathan Lynn: 7:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.; 928-523-5661; $17; Fully virtual event, enjoy Clue by Jonathan Lynn from the comfort of your own home! Livestreamed from the Clifford E. White Theatre. November 5 & 6 @7:30pm November 7 @2 & 7:30pm November 8 @2pm; https://go.evvnt.com/698278-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094023893.
"Anne Frank: Parallel Stories" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Anne Frank: Parallel Stories" showing one day only, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
