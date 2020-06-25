Thursday, June 25
Postpartum Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St. (928) 607-3706. 10-11 a.m., The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: (928) 213-2331. Noon-1:30 p.m. Come feed yourself and your writing with writer in residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community online.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Saudi-Iranian Rivalry - Ramifications for U.S. Foreign Policy: 523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave. (928) 235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m. This year we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements. Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 1 E. Route 66. 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
Friday, June 26
Friday, June 26

There were no events submitted for this day.
