Monday, July 19

Vacation Bible School: July 19-22: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North 4th street , Flagstaff . Peace Lutheran Church will have a vacation Bible School Monday thru Thursday July 19-22, 2021 Monday and Tuesday 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 Am to 11:30 AM . Our Theme is Big Adventure, Having Faith in Jesus. This is for kids ages 5 to 12 years of age. If you have any questions please call the Church and leave a message at 928-526-9578. See you then. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org .

'Elsa & Fred' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Elsa & Fred" on Monday, July 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Elsa & Fred" features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Shirley MacLaine, Christopher Plummer, Marcia Gay Harden, George Segal and James Brolin. "Elsa & Fred" is the story of two people who, at the end of the road, discover that it's never too late to love.After losing his wife, Fred (Christopher Plummer) feels disturbed, confused and alone, so his daughter (Marcia Gay Harden) helps move him into a small apartment where he meets Elsa (Shirley MacLaine). From that moment on, everything changes. Elsa bursts into Fred s life like a whirlwind, determined to teach him that the time he has left to live, be it more or less, is precious and that he should enjoy it as he pleases. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.