Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, July 18
GO AZ Motorcycles Side x Side Meet Up & Ride: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; GO AZ Motorcycles in Flagstaff, 1400 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 480-398-2531; SXS Meet Up & Ride; https://go.evvnt.com/800193-0.
'Romeo and Juliet' from Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company: 3-5:35 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, "Romeo and Juliet", returns to the big screen this summer. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition presentation on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A production with pulsating energy starring Richard Madden as Romeo and Lily James as Juliet, with Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse, this is a heartbreaking tale of forbidden love where the longstanding feud between Verona's Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict. Directed with seriousness and opulence by Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford, "Romeo and Juliet" was the fifth play in the inaugural Plays at the Garrick season and filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, July 19
2021 GCSECA Summer Meeting: 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.; Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; Free to $250; Join us for the 2021 GCSECA Summer Meeting & 21st Annual Miles Oldfather Golf Tournament!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-gcseca-summer-meeting-tickets-154880893923.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733110873.
Vacation Bible School: July 19-22: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North 4th street , Flagstaff . Peace Lutheran Church will have a vacation Bible School Monday thru Thursday July 19-22, 2021 Monday and Tuesday 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 Am to 11:30 AM . Our Theme is Big Adventure, Having Faith in Jesus. This is for kids ages 5 to 12 years of age. If you have any questions please call the Church and leave a message at 928-526-9578. See you then. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org.
'Elsa & Fred' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Elsa & Fred" on Monday, July 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Elsa & Fred" features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Shirley MacLaine, Christopher Plummer, Marcia Gay Harden, George Segal and James Brolin. "Elsa & Fred" is the story of two people who, at the end of the road, discover that it's never too late to love.After losing his wife, Fred (Christopher Plummer) feels disturbed, confused and alone, so his daughter (Marcia Gay Harden) helps move him into a small apartment where he meets Elsa (Shirley MacLaine). From that moment on, everything changes. Elsa bursts into Fred s life like a whirlwind, determined to teach him that the time he has left to live, be it more or less, is precious and that he should enjoy it as he pleases. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, July 20
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795156-0.
Probate and Estate Planning: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Office. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
