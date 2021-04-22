Thursday, April 22

"Seeding Change" Earth Day Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special Earth Day premiere of the inspiring new film "Seeding Change" on Thursday, April 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a bonus recorded on-screen conversation following both screenings featuring the filmmakers and special guests. Over the past two decades, a new breed of mission-driven business has risen, led by the next generation of social entrepreneurs. Their diverse companies follow a philosophy known as the Triple Bottom Line, one that measures success socially, environmentally, and economically. At the core of these enterprises, a new vision exists to create solutions through their supply chains, branding, and products. Whether they are fighting poverty through Fair Trade job creation, protecting biodiversity and rainforests, or regenerating topsoil through organic and sustainable agriculture, these businesses offer an opportunity for viewers to cast a vote through their purchase decisions for the type of future they support. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.