Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, April 22
4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat: 5 p.m.- 10 a.m.; Pachamama Sacred Medicines, Main, Flagstaff; Free; 4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles); https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-day-sacred-medicines-celebration-retreat-tickets-148725388641.
COVID VACCINES Tues/Thurs Afternoon: 12-4 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES TUES - THURS AFTERNOONS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-tuesthurs-afternoon-tickets-150267461021.
"Seeding Change" Earth Day Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special Earth Day premiere of the inspiring new film "Seeding Change" on Thursday, April 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be a bonus recorded on-screen conversation following both screenings featuring the filmmakers and special guests. Over the past two decades, a new breed of mission-driven business has risen, led by the next generation of social entrepreneurs. Their diverse companies follow a philosophy known as the Triple Bottom Line, one that measures success socially, environmentally, and economically. At the core of these enterprises, a new vision exists to create solutions through their supply chains, branding, and products. Whether they are fighting poverty through Fair Trade job creation, protecting biodiversity and rainforests, or regenerating topsoil through organic and sustainable agriculture, these businesses offer an opportunity for viewers to cast a vote through their purchase decisions for the type of future they support. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, April 23
Fish Fry: 5-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/759240-0.
Marriage Night: 6-9 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Friday April 23rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marriage-night-tickets-148260106971.
"Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" showing April 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Go inside the hearts and minds of the "Sesame Street" creators, artists, and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children's series in television history. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television with furry characters, catchy songs, and a diverse cast. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Moffie" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Moffie" showing April 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Oliver Hermanus explores the toxic masculinity of Apartheid-era South Africa and the twin forces of racism and homophobia that fed it in "Moffie," a powerful drama about a young gay military conscript trying to remain invisible. To be a moﬃe is to be weak, eﬀeminate, illegal. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
