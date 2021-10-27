Thursday, Oct. 28

Hocus Pocus: 7-11 p.m.; Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Contact label : info@onandon-records.com French hip-hop posse Hocus Pocus, actually 20syl's brainchild, were formed in 1995, and gradually gained attention in the late '90s. The band, however, reached significant commercial and critical success in 2006 with the 2005 LP 73 Touches re-release, the "Hip Hop?" single (featuring the Procussions) having hooked many listeners who were curious about its blend of French, English, and acoustic/electronic elements. Though quite far removed from legendary bands evolving in that same category (like The Roots), Hocus Pocus' more radio-friendly recipe happened to be very effective. The band came back in 2007 with a mixed live/studio LP, Place 54, featuring more international collaborations and another hit single, "Vocab!" ~ Olivier Duboc, All Music Guide; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023024527?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.