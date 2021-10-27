Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Wednesday Bingo: 5-10 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910069-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: El Silencio de Otros: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join us in Liberal Arts Room 136 for a screening of Pedro Aldomovar's The Silence of Others, the award-winning 2018 film about the epic struggle of victims of Spain's 40-year dictatorship; https://go.evvnt.com/892985-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Hocus Pocus: 7-11 p.m.; Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Contact label : info@onandon-records.com French hip-hop posse Hocus Pocus, actually 20syl's brainchild, were formed in 1995, and gradually gained attention in the late '90s. The band, however, reached significant commercial and critical success in 2006 with the 2005 LP 73 Touches re-release, the "Hip Hop?" single (featuring the Procussions) having hooked many listeners who were curious about its blend of French, English, and acoustic/electronic elements. Though quite far removed from legendary bands evolving in that same category (like The Roots), Hocus Pocus' more radio-friendly recipe happened to be very effective. The band came back in 2007 with a mixed live/studio LP, Place 54, featuring more international collaborations and another hit single, "Vocab!" ~ Olivier Duboc, All Music Guide; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023024527?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
NAU Department of Theatre's production of The Tempest: 7:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.; Clifford White Theater, Knoles Drive Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; $17; William Shakespeare’s The Tempest October 28-31 in the Clifford E White Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/911924-0.
Paranormal Investigation: The Library Ghost: 7-8 p.m. For years, Flagstaff Public Library staff and patrons have reported disembodied voices, eerie noises, & objects moving on their own. Who, or what, is causing these phenomena? Paranormal investigator Jason Graham & his team, Southwest Para-Abnormal, aim to find out! Join us on Zoom as Jason explains what he found while investigating the Downtown Library & discusses the equipment, techniques, & terminology used by paranormal investigators. Visit http://tiny.cc/paranormal for the Zoom link!To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. Mary Corcoran, libraryprograms@flagstafffpubliclibrary.org, 9286002375. http://tiny.cc/paranormal.
