"The Silent Revolution" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the multiple award-winning film "The Silent Revolution" showing Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Silent Revolution" was among the highest-rated films by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the honor of Audience Choice Best International Film. "The Silent Revolution" is a gripping and true story set in 1956 in East Germany. A group of students saw their life changed forever by a harmless human act of solidarity during the early stage of the Cold War, where freedom of thinking and integrity could make anyone an enemy of the state — or an ordinary hero. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.