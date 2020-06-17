Virtual tour: See what's new at the museum: 2-2:30 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. We've taken advantage of the shut down to make improvements to the exhibits building, from cleaning the rafters to replacing worn carpet and bringing the gift shop and bookstore together in a single space. Join Membership Manager Nic Beckett for a virtual tour of the renewed museum and learn how we are preparing for a safe reopening, when the time comes. 928-774-5213. http://musnaz.org.

NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: The Search for Water on Mars 5:30-7 p.m. 928-523-2672. Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM.

Friday, June 19

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. (928) 213-2331. Noon-1:30 p.m., Come feed yourself and your writing with writer in residence Jenn Guyer and the Flagstaff writing community. Visit the library Facebook page for more.

All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0