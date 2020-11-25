Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639239-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636412-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915307590.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620297719.
"Mank" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film "Mank" showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. David Fincher delivers his eleventh film, "Mank" a beautiful, black-and-white picture of Golden Age Hollywood. The film features an award-winning ensemble cast including Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Burke and Lily Collins. Written by his late father, Jack Fincher, "Mank" is the story of the writing of "Citizen Kane" and also a startling, insightful and humorous exploration of creation, addiction and the search for self-respect. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639016-0.
Thanksgiving Dinner: 1-4 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Thanksgiving Dinner; https://go.evvnt.com/712608-0.
Cancer Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m.; Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-310-8467; Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you; https://go.evvnt.com/639606-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634059-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639876-0.
