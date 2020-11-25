"Mank" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film "Mank" showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. David Fincher delivers his eleventh film, "Mank" a beautiful, black-and-white picture of Golden Age Hollywood. The film features an award-winning ensemble cast including Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Burke and Lily Collins. Written by his late father, Jack Fincher, "Mank" is the story of the writing of "Citizen Kane" and also a startling, insightful and humorous exploration of creation, addiction and the search for self-respect. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.