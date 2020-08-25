Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Plant Talk - Landscaping for biodiversity: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona Zoom session. The museum grounds may look completely natural and untended, but actually they were carefully planned and planted to recreate a natural ecosystem that serves the needs of diverse creatures, from the lizards that sun on rocks and the birds feeding in the bushes, to the people walking up to the museum. Join John Taylor from Terra BIRDS for this virtual tour of the grounds to learn how this resilient and sustainable landscaping was created, and how to use similar techniques in your own outdoor spaces. For more, contact MNA at info@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence: 11-11:30 a.m. Webinar. Join us to learn about the services provided by Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence within Coconino County at this free AZCourtHelp Legal Talk online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 12-12:45 p.m. Webinar. Join us for this free online Legal Talk on Victim Witness Services and obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Tuesday, Aug. 26
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
