Pop-Up Jewelry Show with Avari Copp: 12-4 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. POP-UP Jewelry Show with Avari Copp of Reed and Rush Jewelry Co.Featuring 8 days a week Collection. If you're like me, you're always working. Whether it's at a job, on a dream or finding all the small joys around you, being growth minded is a lifestyle choice. This collection is dedicated to bringing you that is designed grow with you through all parts of your day and bring a little extra art to all the amazing things you're already doing. Pop-Up Event, October 23rd & 24th, 12-4pmat The HeArt Box Gallery in person eventwww.theheartbox.space Jill Sans, jillsansart@gmail.com , 9286006290. https://www.theheartbox.space/popup-jewelry-show .

'Fire Shut Up in My Bones' Met Live Opera: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" on Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be one show at 10 a.m., a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met!Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production.Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, two of the creators of the recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, co-direct this new staging. Baritone Will Liverman, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie. The Met Live Opera's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.