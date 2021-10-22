Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 22
Whisky Tasting at Riordan Mansion: 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff; $100; Whisky Tasting at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park sponsored by the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society; https://go.evvnt.com/910112-0.
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Dinner! Shrimp, chicken and take out available. And for entertainment, karaoke!; https://go.evvnt.com/910063-0.
'Golden Voices' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film "Golden Voices" showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman) built a shared career as the Soviet Union's most beloved film dubbers, translating the work of Federico Fellini and Stanley Kubrick into Russian over the decades. Upon the collapse of the USSR in 1990, the Jewish couple must immigrate to Israel and reinvent themselves to find employment. As they strive to acclimate to their adopted home, opportunities for first-rate vocal performances are few and far between. Raya answers a help wanted ad searching for women with "pleasant voices" and finds herself catering to a lonely Russian community as a phone-sex operator, while Victor falls in with a band of black market film pirates from the VHS underground. A charming comedy about disrupting old dynamics, starting anew, and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places."Golden Voices" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 22-28. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 22, 24 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'I'm Your Man' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed modern romance "I'm Your Man" showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In a love story that transcends "modern romance," a woman must navigate her relationship with the robot designed to be her ideal partner in "I'm Your Man." Alma (Maren Eggert) is an accomplished researcher at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin, leading a team studying ancient cuneiform writing. In order to obtain research funds for her work, she grudgingly agrees to participate in an extraordinary study, one in which she is an experimental variable: For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid android tailored specifically to her unique character and needs. Alma is unsentimental and skeptical when she meets Tom (Dan Stevens), a robot almost totally indistinguishable from a flesh-and-blood man. "I'm Your Man" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 22-28. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 22, 24, 25 and 26; and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23, 27 and 28. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Pre-release Party for Julie Morrison and "Barbed": 12-2 p.m.; Uptown Pubhouse, 114 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 928-814-8943; Soulstice Publishing presents author Julie Morrison, reading excerpts from her soon-to-be-published memoir “Barbed” and signing books at Uptown Pubhouse; https://go.evvnt.com/918470-0.
Discing 4 Kids: 5-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play a cards favorite: Poker! This is a charity event; https://go.evvnt.com/910075-0.
Poker Night: Texas Hold'em: 6:30-10:30 p.m.; 204 W. Birch Ave., 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-600-2172; $20; Discing4Kids and The American Legion are holding their annual fundraiser - a Texas Hold'em Poker NIght; https://go.evvnt.com/916397-0.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival Virtual Event: 7-9 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-202-1325; $15; Wild & Scenic Film Festival virtual event on October 23, 2021, with video on demand recording available from October 24 - 29 featuring 6 inspiring wildlife conservation films. www.gcwolfrecovery.org; https://go.evvnt.com/912631-0.
Pop-Up Jewelry Show with Avari Copp: 12-4 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. POP-UP Jewelry Show with Avari Copp of Reed and Rush Jewelry Co.Featuring 8 days a week Collection. If you're like me, you're always working. Whether it's at a job, on a dream or finding all the small joys around you, being growth minded is a lifestyle choice. This collection is dedicated to bringing you that is designed grow with you through all parts of your day and bring a little extra art to all the amazing things you're already doing. Pop-Up Event, October 23rd & 24th, 12-4pmat The HeArt Box Gallery in person eventwww.theheartbox.space Jill Sans, jillsansart@gmail.com, 9286006290. https://www.theheartbox.space/popup-jewelry-show.
'Fire Shut Up in My Bones' Met Live Opera: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" on Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be one show at 10 a.m., a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met!Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production.Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard's adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage and featuring a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, two of the creators of the recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, co-direct this new staging. Baritone Will Liverman, stars as Charles, alongside sopranos Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta and Latonia Moore as Billie. The Met Live Opera's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Comedian Chelsea Handler to Take the Stage at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. Comedian, television host and best-selling author Chelsea Handler will be bringing her comedy stylings to The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Saturday, Oct. 23. The comedian, who is best known for her seven-year run on the hit talk show Chelsea Lately, recently returned to stand-up with her 2020 HBO Max special, "Life Will Be the Death of Me." In addition to her critically acclaimed special, Handler has also worked on documentaries with Netflix such as "Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea" and "Chelsea Does." Handler also hosted Netflix's first talk show, "Chelsea." Outside of her work on screen, Handler has written six best-selling books, five of which hit #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. Her most recent memoir, "Life Will Be the Death of Me," hit #1 on the bestseller list in 2019 and was acquired by Universal TV to be adapted into a television series. The comedian has also served as the executive producer for a number of shows, including her own. Chelsea Handler Date: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021Doors: 7 p.m. Show Time: 8:00 p.m. Location: The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin CasinoTickets: $99.50; $89.50; $64.50; $44.50. For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $49.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
