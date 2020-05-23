× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday, May 23

Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers people from a path of self-defeating behaviors toward healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355, access code 703117#

At Home with the Orpheum Theater: Presenting Flagship of Fools. The fourth in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, features Flagship of Fools. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page beginning at 8 p.m. The Flagship of Fools is a revolving cast of dedicated Flagstaff musicians honoring the music and philanthropy of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. www.orpheumflagstaff.com.

Sunday, May 24

Shakespeare Allowed Virtually: 3-5 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month, and this time it's virtual. Join for readings of "Othello" every Sunday. Participate as a reader or just listen, it's up to you. For more, visit Flagstaff Shakespeare Company on Facebook or go to www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. The inner-peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. About the teacher: Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

