Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 8-10 a.m. JW Powell/Lone Tree, Flagstaff. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Meet at JW Powell/Lonetree at 12:00 pm and then around 1:00 pm we will venture to Peakview Pullout, off HWY 180, just before Snowbowl Rd. Both locations are popular sledding spots and tend to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting:10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642823-0.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/731039-0.
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928 525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636425-0.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
The Science of Hacking Your Mind: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Online Zoom Webinar. Your subconscious programming could be sabotaging your success and keeping you from reaching your full potential. Sixty Minute Zoom Webinar: In this hour-long class you will learn: Why you could be sabotaging your own success; 3 simple and effective methods to quickly end emotional upset; How to enhance creativity and intuition; Easy mind hacks to manage anxiety, fear and stress. You have the power, the ability and the right to take back control and create the life you want. Craig Meriwether CHT-CMSClinical Hypnotherapist Certified Medical Support Specialisthttps://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com. Craig Meriwether, craig.aziht@gmail.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/136736302963.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
