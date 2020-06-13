Honeygirl Live at The Museum Club: 8:30-11:55 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66. Arizona Country Music Sensation, Honeygirl, will be live at The Museum Club Joey Bullis, projectstandalone@gmail.com, (928) 310-2333. $10.

'Resistance' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new film "Resistance" — starring Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris — showing June 12-18. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is re-opening following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity with the approval of Governor Doug Ducey and his staff. "Resistance" traces how a revolutionary, selfless act of courage forever changed countless lives — and how a group of unsung heroes risked everything to rise above hatred and oppression. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.