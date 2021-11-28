Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Sunday, Nov. 28

NATRA's Chanukah Chustle Challenge: Celebrate 2021 Hanukkah with eight crazy days of running or walking! This is a progressive challenge set to take place between Sunday November 28 and Monday December 6. The minimum goal is to complete a 1K on Day 1, 2K, on Day 2, 3K on Day 3 all the way through an 8K on the final day. Others who wish to run longer can see how many miles they can run during the 8 day celebration. In Flagstaff, folks are welcome to join us for in person lighting ceremonies on various nights led by members of our Flagstaff Jewish Community, so stay tuned! As you complete your challenge each day, you will enter your distance completed and you can optionally add your time for all to see. While the run is free, we suggest any kind of donation to Flagstaff Shelter Services.

Sunday Bingo: 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.

"Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus": A Live Radio Play in Two Acts: 2 p.m., Theatrikos, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff. “Is there a Santa Claus?” 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote in a letter to the "New York Sun" newspaper in 1897. The newspaper’s heartfelt reply, printed on the front page and written by a reporter struggling with the death of his wife, has been part of American Christmas folklore for more than 100 years. “The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.” Based on a true story.

'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' Ballet: The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Nov. 28 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” from Ballet Zürich in Switzerland. There will be one show at 1 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” is a spectacular holiday ballet par excellence, like you've never seen it before in a revisited version by visionary choreographer Christian Spuck. “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” from Ballet Zürich will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Monday, Nov. 29

Thanksgiving Blood Drive: Noon, American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. To schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL, or visit donors, vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: Flag). A voucher for Fratelli's Pizza will be given.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

CAL/SBS Film Series: A Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: 7 p.m., Cline Library. Come with me and you’ll be / At a movie about pure imagination / Take a look and you’ll see / Mel Stuart's iconic film with Gene Wilder! / We’ll begin with a spin / Watching a world of Roald Dahl’s creation / What we’ll see will bring child-like elation! The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series returns with free and open-to-the-public movie screenings in the Cline Library assembly hall. This semester's 1971 retrospective concludes with the children's classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Feel free to sing-along! More about this film and others from the semester at https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/

Thanksgiving Blood Drive: 1 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. To schedule an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL, or visit donors, vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: Flag). A voucher for Fratelli's Pizza will be given.

