Sunday, April 25
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, April 26
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234144181.
"Victoria & Abdul"' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the extraordinary Academy Award-nominated film "Victoria & Abdul" on Monday, April 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Victoria & Abdul" is the fourth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday."Victoria & Abdul" garnered two Academy Award nominations, including Best Costume Design and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Judi Dench received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her title role in the film.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, April 27
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
You Got a Traffic Ticket-Now What?: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us to learn about your options and what to expect in a traffic case at this free Legal Talk by Shawn B. Hamp, Law Offices of Shawn B. Hamp online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759871-2.
Clothing Swap and Snag: 6:30-8 p.m.; 13 N. San Francisco St., 13 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; $15; Swap your old clothes and snag some "new to you" clothes!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clothing-swap-and-snag-tickets-148461228531.
"Whiplash" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Whiplash" on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Whiplash" won three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The film was also nominated for Academy Awards for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. Simmons also won a Golden Globe and SAG award for Best Supporting Actor for his role. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
