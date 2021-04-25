Sunday, April 25

Monday, April 26

"Victoria & Abdul"' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the extraordinary Academy Award-nominated film "Victoria & Abdul" on Monday, April 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Victoria & Abdul" is the fourth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday."Victoria & Abdul" garnered two Academy Award nominations, including Best Costume Design and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Judi Dench received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her title role in the film.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.