Tuesday, Sept. 28
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood (DPTF) Area Plan Community Open House: 6 – 8 p.m. at Cromer Elementary School Commons area. Public is invited. View the Draft 2021 DPTF Area Plan and submit your comments. Online open house available at https://coconinocounty.konveio.com/DPTF-OPENHOUSE. The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan will guide the Planning and Zoning code changes for our area for the next 20 years. That includes changes in density, residential, commercial and industrial zoning and development as well as water use, transportation, safety, trails and forest service issues and more. Do you want your community to grow and change? Do you want to preserve it as it is? Your voice matters. Please join us and share this information with others in the area. Website: www.coconino.az.gov/2215/Doney-Park-Timberline-Fernwood-Area-Plan
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in September for an easy and interesting around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center.
Yucca North Presents: Mipso w/ special guest Anna Tivel: 7-11 p.m.; Yucca N., 15 S. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff; Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013’s Dark Holler Pop, North Carolina-bred four- piece Mipso have captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic. On their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut, fiddle player Libby Rodenbough, mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell, and bassist Wood Robinson share their most sonically adventurous and lyrically rich work to date, each moment charged with the tension between textural effervescence and an underlying despair about the modern world. Anna Tivel has spent some quality hours in a dodge caravan repeating lyrical lines over and over until the words fall in time with the windshield wipers. A nationally touring artist with a deep love of quiet stories, Anna is beginning to carve a place for herself in the songwriting world. She was a winner of the Telluride Troubadour Contest and the Kerrville Songwriting Contest, placed second at the Rocky Mountain Folk contest. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102728602?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
'Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" is the first film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different male celebrity each week. Paul Newman's name is immediately associated with eyes, luminous azure blue eyes, a penetrating, sharp, slightly oblique gaze that gave him a singular magnetism and charm. In these eyes, we see 50 years of cinema, together with the struggles of a committed citizen, and the modesty of a man concerned with protecting his private life. Consistently challenging both the stereotypes and the celebrations of Hollywood, Paul Newman preferred to exercise his freedom of thought. After enrolling in the Actors Studio in the early 1950's, Newman had played in over 60 films, working with some of the most iconic directors in film history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Wednesday Weed Pull at Picture Canyon!: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-814-8894; Last invasive weed pull of the season at Picture Canyon!; https://go.evvnt.com/878515-0.
Where Did the Water Go? Impacts of Groundwater Overuse: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; In this second webinar of our three-part series, learn how groundwater supports habitats and communities, and dig into the consequences of its overuse; https://go.evvnt.com/878305-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Kinaaldá, A Navajo Rite of Passage: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public. Masks req; https://go.evvnt.com/892657-0.
