Yucca North Presents: Mipso w/ special guest Anna Tivel: 7-11 p.m.; Yucca N., 15 S. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff; Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013’s Dark Holler Pop, North Carolina-bred four- piece Mipso have captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic. On their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut, fiddle player Libby Rodenbough, mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell, and bassist Wood Robinson share their most sonically adventurous and lyrically rich work to date, each moment charged with the tension between textural effervescence and an underlying despair about the modern world. Anna Tivel has spent some quality hours in a dodge caravan repeating lyrical lines over and over until the words fall in time with the windshield wipers. A nationally touring artist with a deep love of quiet stories, Anna is beginning to carve a place for herself in the songwriting world. She was a winner of the Telluride Troubadour Contest and the Kerrville Songwriting Contest, placed second at the Rocky Mountain Folk contest. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102728602?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

'Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Paul Newman, Behind Blue Eyes" is the first film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different male celebrity each week. Paul Newman's name is immediately associated with eyes, luminous azure blue eyes, a penetrating, sharp, slightly oblique gaze that gave him a singular magnetism and charm. In these eyes, we see 50 years of cinema, together with the struggles of a committed citizen, and the modesty of a man concerned with protecting his private life. Consistently challenging both the stereotypes and the celebrations of Hollywood, Paul Newman preferred to exercise his freedom of thought. After enrolling in the Actors Studio in the early 1950's, Newman had played in over 60 films, working with some of the most iconic directors in film history. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.