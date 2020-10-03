Saturday, Oct. 3

Northern Arizona Women's Retreat: Forest Highlands, 2425 William Palmer, Flagstaff. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tickets $70-$70. We look forward to this year's event: Date: October 3rd, 2020 Location: Forest Highlands Speaker: Michele Pillar Ticket Price: $70.00 Early bird pricing in effect through August 31, 2020 $80.00 pricing in effect starting September 1, 2020 Ticket includes: Event admission Continental Breakfast Lunch Buffet (Vegan Option Available) One day designed to bring the Women of Northern Arizona together, building lasting relationships and developing unity among us, as the body of Christ. Keynote Speaker: Michele Pillar Topic: Clothesline Conference As they take their seats, audiences are captivated by a full-scale clothesline, center stage. Minutes later, they are hearing Michele's signature music, laughing along with her stories as she hangs garments, representing her earliest beliefs. Right before everyone's eyes, a wardrobe of redemption unfolds, hanging from tiny little clothespins. Michele weaves in God's Word and promises and soon, all in attendance recognize garments of their own; they've worn too long and see how so "not unique" and not alone they are. We welcome Michele Pillar to Northern Arizona Women's Retreat! Check out her website: https://michelepillar.com/.