Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Northern Arizona Women's Retreat: Forest Highlands, 2425 William Palmer, Flagstaff. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tickets $70-$70. We look forward to this year's event: Date: October 3rd, 2020 Location: Forest Highlands Speaker: Michele Pillar Ticket Price: $70.00 Early bird pricing in effect through August 31, 2020 $80.00 pricing in effect starting September 1, 2020 Ticket includes: Event admission Continental Breakfast Lunch Buffet (Vegan Option Available) One day designed to bring the Women of Northern Arizona together, building lasting relationships and developing unity among us, as the body of Christ. Keynote Speaker: Michele Pillar Topic: Clothesline Conference As they take their seats, audiences are captivated by a full-scale clothesline, center stage. Minutes later, they are hearing Michele's signature music, laughing along with her stories as she hangs garments, representing her earliest beliefs. Right before everyone's eyes, a wardrobe of redemption unfolds, hanging from tiny little clothespins. Michele weaves in God's Word and promises and soon, all in attendance recognize garments of their own; they've worn too long and see how so "not unique" and not alone they are. We welcome Michele Pillar to Northern Arizona Women's Retreat! Check out her website: https://michelepillar.com/.
Tyler Stewart Memorial Golf Tournament: Continental Golf Club, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive, Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Free. Celebrate the life of Tyler Stewart and the work first responders do for our community.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Career Event for Flagstaff High School Students & Graduates: Career Event, Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais Rd. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Lone Tree Rd. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Drive. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The legendary and award-winning dance production, Matthew Bourne's "The Red Shoes", will be screened at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; 400 W. Elm Ave., Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more. https://go.evvnt.com/672901-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555691048.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; Oct. 4, The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 4, 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915205284.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!