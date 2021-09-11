Saturday, Sept. 11

'The Conservation Game' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the eye-opening and award-winning new documentary "The Conservation Game" showing Sept. 11-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Set against the backdrop of a heated national debate on captive big cats in America, "The Conservation Game" follows the story of Tim Harrison, a retired cop who makes a bombshell discovery while undercover at an exotic animal auction.He starts to suspect that America's top television celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic pet trade. What follows is a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, filled with lies, deception, and coverups.As his investigation leads deeper into the secret world of the big cat trade, Tim and his team take their fight to the halls of Congress, pressing lawmakers to pass federal legislation that would end the private breeding and exploitation of these endangered and majestic animals. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.