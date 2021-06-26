Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday June 26, 2021
Streaming | Astronomy Discovery Center Ground Breaking Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/ZmEu5OjDrZI, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory for the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the new Astronomy Discovery Center at 1:30pm PST on June 26th! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/ZmEu5OjDrZI.
Dog Days of Summer: 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Campbell Mesa Loop Trails, Forest Service Road 790 Forest Service Road 790, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Join AZ Watchable Wildlife Experience for a free Prairie Dog event!; https://go.evvnt.com/798943-0.
GO AZ Motorcycles 2 Year Anniversary Party: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; GO AZ Motorcycles in Flagstaff, 1400 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 480-398-2531; GO AZ Motorcycles in Flagstaff 2 year Anniversary Party!; https://go.evvnt.com/800155-0.
Discussion on Food System Development in Northern Arizona: 10-11 a.m.; 527 W. Elm Ave., 527 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a series of FREE garden and food related workshops throughout the growing season hosted at the city-sponsored community gardens; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discussion-on-food-system-development-in-northern-arizona-tickets-156566682161.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28 for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
'Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation" showing June 26-July 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The brilliant work, personal struggles, and cultural impact of iconic American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams explodes onto the screen in this innovative dual-portrait documentary. Capote and Williams, writers, celebrities, geniuses, catapulted to fame in the 1950s, sparking a friendship and rivalry spanning nearly 40 years until their deaths within a year of each other. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Against the Current' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new documentary "Against the Current" showing June 26-July 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. How far do you have to travel to find yourself? And what sacrifices are you willing to make to get there? Veiga Grétarsdóttir is the first person in the world to attempt to kayak over 2,000 kilometers (1,300 miles) around Iceland, counter-clockwise and "against the current." This achievement has been said to be comparable to climbing the mountain K2. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, June 27
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782535-0.
Grammy-Winner Dom Flemons in Concert: 7-9 p.m. Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. Dom Flemons Live on the main stage of the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. GRAMMY Award Winner, Two-Time EMMY Nominee, 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow Dom Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Arizona and currently lives in the Chicago area with his family. He has branded the moniker The American Songster since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of early American popular music. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian, and record collector. Matthew Ziegler, zmattyz@gmail.com, $30-$35. https://greenhouseproductions.net/.
Micro Mania Wrestling: 7-9 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $40; MicroMania Midget Wrestling; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/micro-mania-wrestling-tickets-155969371589.
